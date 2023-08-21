A 10-pump fueling station with nine electric vehicle chargers, a convenience store, a fast-food restaurant with drive-through service, a two-bay car wash and eight stations for a centralized vacuum system is planned for West Betteravia Road after it was OK’d by the Santa Maria Planning Commission.

It will also include a 1,000-gallon tank for propane sales and a 5-gallon tank exchange service.

Commissioners approved the facility at the new Walker Avenue site in a series of 4-0 votes last week, with Commissioner Yasameen Mohajer recusing herself for a financial conflict of interest, after receiving no public comment on the project.

