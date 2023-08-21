A 10-pump fueling station with nine electric vehicle chargers, a convenience store, a fast-food restaurant with drive-through service, a two-bay car wash and eight stations for a centralized vacuum system is planned for West Betteravia Road after it was OK’d by the Santa Maria Planning Commission.
It will also include a 1,000-gallon tank for propane sales and a 5-gallon tank exchange service.
Commissioners approved the facility at the new Walker Avenue site in a series of 4-0 votes last week, with Commissioner Yasameen Mohajer recusing herself for a financial conflict of interest, after receiving no public comment on the project.
Morris Kautz Jr. plans to build the facility on a 2.9-acre parcel immediately adjacent to the west side of the Santa Maria railroad tracks.
“This is an incredible project,” Chairman Tim Seifert said. “You know we’ve sort of morphed into this capture of the American consumer. We have vacuums, we have car washes, we have fast food, we have a grocery store, we have gasoline.
“I mean, it’s amazing to me how we’ve come to this when everything used to be, you’d go to the gas station, then you drive to the store,” he continued. “In these days and age, you know, vehicle miles traveled is the new mantra. Everybody wants to limit how far we’re traveling, and this certainly does address that 100%.”
Commissioner Robert Dickerson later added, “With any luck, we won’t have to do any other shopping anywhere else. We’ll just go there, and our life will be complete.”
Commissioner Tom Lopez also drew chuckles throughout the chambers when he said it would be a “good asset to that stretch of Betteravia as you’re heading out of town — to the Hitching Post,” referring to the renowned steakhouse in Casmalia.
The only issue commissioners had with the project was the apparent size of the mansards atop the second story housing offices above the convenience store and the fast-food restaurant to be located in the same 6,100-square-foot building.
Commissioners said their height seemed out of proportion to the rest of the structure, and they asked that K12 Architects Inc. of Sacramento, which designed the building, consider reducing the height or the pitch of the mansards.
The fast-food restaurant will be located in a 2,500-square-foot portion of the building, with outdoor seating for about 20 people and drive-through service via a lane wrapping around the south and east sides of the building.
Santa Maria planner Carol Ziesenhenne said the small size would lend itself to a national chain like Dairy Queen, Del Taco or Panda Express rather than In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A or others that generate high volumes of traffic.
Ziesenhenne said the queueing line for the drive-through window would accommodate 10 vehicles, while eight is the average number of vehicles counted in most lines.
She said the facility also as 12 more parking spaces than required, and some of those could be converted to fast-food order pickup spots, and conditions of approval include adding more employees or using alternative ordering methods if the queue lines become a problem.
The facility will have 12 bike parking spaces, and access will be provided from Walker Avenue to the multimodal trail that runs along the west side of the railroad tracks.
Ziesenhenne said an 8-foot block wall on the north, with landscaping, and a single pump in an enclosed structure for the vacuum stations will help reduce noise at the apartments to be built immediately to the north.
Each of the parking, EV charging and vacuum canopies will be topped with solar photovoltaic cells.