Gas station, minimarket approved for Lakeview Drive at Hwy 135 in Orcutt

A gasoline station and minimarket was approved for the intersection of Lakeview Road and Orcutt Road at Highway 135 by the Santa Barbara County zoning administrator in a virtual hearing Monday morning.
Three area residents sent letters to the Planning and Development Department, four spoke at the hearing and several posted messages on various social media pages, all but a few opposing the project based on its effect on traffic congestion in the intersection.
Lakeview Road crosses both Orcutt Road and Highway 135 within a distance of about 200 feet, and the two eastbound lanes of Lakeview merge into a single lane about 200 feet east of Orcutt Road, right before a crosswalk serving students from nearby Lakeview Junior High School.
A traffic light controls vehicles where Skyway Drive becomes Lakeview Road and crosses Highway 135, but only stop signs control Orcutt Road traffic at Lakeview. Flashing lights warn drivers to stop for pedestrians using the crosswalk.
But unless someone files an appeal of the conditional use permit and final development plan, the Orcutt Fueling Center project is a go for the 0.82-acre vacant lot on the intersection’s southeast corner, where a Mobil gas station was located until the 1990s.
Feras Mawas and Lama Fadel of Santa Maria plan to construct a 5,054-square-foot building that will include a minimarket and an 861-square-foot retail space for lease, plus a 2,814-square-foot canopy over four gasoline pumps, according to a Planning and Development Department staff report.
The building and canopy will be designed in a modern Western style, which is consistent with the Old Town Orcutt Design Guidelines, but the Architectural Review Committee must issue final approval, the staff report said.
California Alcoholic Beverage Control also will have to issue a license to the operators before alcohol can be sold in the minimarket.
Eight trees, including one California sycamore, will be removed to make way for the project, but the plans call for adding just over 10,000 square feet of landscaping.
As part of the project approval, a requirement to place adjacent utilities underground was waived, as requested by the applicants.
The staff report said trenching to place utilities underground would require encroachment permits from Caltrans, the city of Santa Maria and the county and “would create a substantial traffic interruption” on heavily traveled Highway 135.
Although the gas station, minimarket and retail shop are expected to generate an additional 1,656 daily vehicle trips, according to a 2019 traffic study, there are no associated plans to redesign the intersection or install additional traffic signals.
Instead, mitigation measures included in the conditions of approval are anticipated to keep the roadways’ levels of service acceptable, the staff report said.
The conditions of approval require the developers to install signs that will restrict left turns and through traffic on Orcutt Road during peak morning and afternoon periods.
But those opposed to the project said the intersection is already overly congested.
“I worry having a gas station at this intersection will cause an influx of traffic on an already heavily traveled road,” former Lakeview Junior High School student Acacia Scalise said in an email to the county. “Not only is this a main road for those commuting to work but, also, for students who both walk and are dropped off at Lakeview Junior High.
“During my time at Lakeview, a fellow student was hit and injured at the exact intersection due to a speeding vehicle. Though a pedestrian crosswalk was placed shortly after this incident, the road remains a unsafe.”
Diane Owen, a retired teacher from Joe Nightingale Elementary School, located about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection, agreed, noting both her husband and a colleague’s son had been struck in the confusing and congested intersection.
“Students use this intersection to go to and from school,” Owen said in a letter. “Parents drive their children in this very congested section of Lakeview and Orcutt Road … . The addition of a gas station will only add to the congestion and make this area even more dangerous.”
Three Santa Maria Area Transit bus stops are also located adjacent to the project — one on eastbound Lakeview Road just east of the site and one on each of the north- and southbound lanes of Orcutt Road west of the property.
However, the mitigated negative environmental declaration for the project said impacts on transit will be less than significant because the bus stops will remain open during and after construction.
Opponents have until 5 p.m. Jan. 4 to appeal the project to the County Planning Commission.
