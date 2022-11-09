Steven Funkhouser appears to have taken the Santa Maria City Council District 3 seat over incumbent Gloria Soto, while Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez apparently won the District 4 seat over opponent Carol Karamitsos, according to unofficial returns reported Wednesday morning by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

They will be declared the final winners if ballots remaining to be counted don’t result in major percentage swings and the results are certified by Dec. 16.

Both races were close when the results initially released after the polls closed at 8 p.m. showed Funkhouser with a one-vote lead over Soto and Karamitsos with a 20-vote lead over Aguilera-Hernandez.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

