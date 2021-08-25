The city of Santa Maria has administered a Notice of Funding Availability for 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant Program funds to cover public services and capital projects, and is sharing upcoming deadlines for interested applicants.
CDBG priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year include preventing homelessness and addressing critical needs of at-risk and underserved populations, expanding educational and development opportunities, providing affordable housing, and revitalizing existing neighborhoods.
Agencies interested in applying for capital funding should submit a pre-application proposal, budget and evaluation worksheet through ZoomGrants by midnight Sept. 8. This deadline does not apply to prospective applicants for public services funds.
All agencies planning to apply for both capital and public services funding are required to have at least one representative attend a virtual pre-application workshop at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Attendees must RSVP for the workshop with the Special Projects Division staff by Oct. 11.
Lastly, completed applications for capital and public services funding must be submitted by midnight Dec. 8 through the ZoomGrants portal.
The Notice of Funding Availability and further details about CDBG funds are available on the Special Projects Division webpage at cityofsantamaria.org/special-projects.
Applicants can make a ZoomGrants account online at zoomgrants.com.
The CDBG program is a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information, contact the Special Projects Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.
