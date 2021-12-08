The Santa Maria City Council approved service changes as well as a rebrand for the city's transit service on Tuesday, with fare adjustments and new routes to be implemented beginning in January.
Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT), formerly known as Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT), will see the consolidation of various routes, the creation of two new transfer sites at Merrill Gardens and Suey Lane to the north and Crossroads Shopping Center to the south, and timed transfers between routes at the Transit Center.
Beginning next month, the free transfer option will be replaced with a 1-day pass costing $3 and a 7-day pass costing $12, and the cost of a 31-day pass will be temporarily reduced from $48 to $31. Single-ride passes will increase from $1.50 to $2 beginning in July.
The changes were introduced to provide more effective routes to the population, reduce the number of needed drivers amid an ongoing shortage, and prepare for the transition to an electric bus fleet.
“We’re excited about these changes” said Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano. “We’re introducing two new routes and making significant changes to several others. This offers more service where it is needed, shortens the length of some routes and provides improved access to the high schools."
Visit SMAT’s website at RideSMRT.org to find additional information about route and fare changes as well as new service schedules as they become available.