Solvang City Attorney Dave Fleishman said he submitted his resignation Wednesday after he and his law partner, Roy Hanley, had served the city for nearly 21 years.
Fleishman said his resignation becomes effective July 31.
“Notwithstanding the nearly universally positive performance evaluation session at last night’s council meeting, it is clear to me on a number of levels that this is the right course of action for me and my law partner,” Fleishman said in announcing his resignation.
“The City Council majority is entitled to and should be served by a city attorney whose ethical standards and commitment to the rule of law more closely match their own,” he said.
Hanley previously served as Solvang’s city attorney until November 2017, when he stepped down to reduce his work load and Fleishman took over the duties, although Hanley continued to serve as attorney for the Planning Commission.
The two are partners in the Hanley & Fleishman LLP law firm in Atascadero.
Fleishman’s decision follows a controversial special closed session that was called for March 21 by Mayor Ryan Toussaint to discuss “public employee discipline/dismissal/release” of the city attorney, according to the published agenda.
The agenda said the meeting was set for 5:30 p.m., but when the City Council convened Toussaint was absent, so the meeting was chaired by Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke.
After comments by some of the council members, they agreed to table the issue indefinitely on a 3-0-1 vote, with Councilwoman Karen Waite abstaining because she thought the meeting should be dismissed instead of tabled and if the topic came back it should be handled in an open session.
“This proposed action to terminate the contract of our city attorney … is counterproductive to the business continuity of our city, as we are also awaiting the arrival of a new city manager and have regrettably accepted the resignation of our new city director of administrative services yesterday,” Waite said at the time.
“I am perplexed also how and why the agenda has come forth, clearly without any discussion involving me and apparently without cause.”
Rick Haydon, who at the time was acting city manager, told the council he tried to talk to Toussaint about the reason for calling the meeting but Toussaint’s response was “he was not at liberty to talk to me about that.”
Toussaint's absence was not explained at the meeting, but the following morning, he blamed it on a miscommunication with the staff over changing the meeting time, initially set for 6:30 p.m., that he said may have been affected by an illness he was fighting.
Toussaint said he arrived at 6 p.m. thinking he was early, but the meeting had already ended.
However, he said the topic would likely return at a future meeting.
“I think certainly a performance review is in order,” he said, adding personnel matters are normally handled in a closed session.
In announcing his resignation, Fleishman indicated the city was a defendant in almost no litigation during his firm’s tenure as city attorney, something he said is unheard of in modern municipal government.
He also noted his firm prides itself on its dedication to providing high-quality legal services at a cost he said is far below other large, all-purpose law firms, pointing out the taxpayers ultimately pay the city’s legal bills.
“It has been our privilege to serve dozens of Solvang mayors and council members over our nearly 21 years in the city attorney position, a period of time equal to nearly two-thirds of Solvang’s entire existence as a city,” Fleishman said.
“I wish the city the best of luck in the coming months and years, and I thank the city for the opportunity to have served the council, staff and residents of Solvang.”