A five-year plan for how Santa Maria city officials intend to spend sales tax money intended for use on roads and streets was approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
The funds — an estimated total of around $25 million over five years — come from the half-cent Measure A sales tax approved by county voters in 2010.
The tax is collected by the county, which then distributes it to municipalities to fund street maintenance programs. Santa Maria, with the county’s largest population, gets the largest share of any city.
On Tuesday, the City Council adopted the five-year Measure A Program of Projects plan that lays out how the money will be spent.
Of the $5.4 million allocated for 2019-20 fiscal year, the city has proposed spending $1.7 million on asphalt maintenance. Another $1.1 million will be spent on pavement delineation and $600,000 is allocated for street lighting.
Principal civil engineer Rodger Olds said city staff is working to decide which streets will be included in the maintenance project.
Olds said Measure A funds play an important role in ensuring the city’s streets are treated before they deteriorate.
Recent projects funded by the program include the Bradley Road median project, which aimed to address cars getting backed up by the Costco entrance.
Last year’s slurry seal project, which applied protective coats of asphalt emulsion and aggregate to streets in a number of Santa Maria neighborhoods, including North Preisker Ranch and Cherry Blossom.
The measure also requires the city to spend around 15% of the funds, or about $850,000, on alternative transportation projects.
“We’re going to be utilizing that for a few bikeway projects and some major sidewalk repair throughout town,” Olds said.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to move forward with a $3 million loan application from the California Energy Commission to build a 2.9-megawatt photovoltaic solar system.
Should the loan be approved and the project moves forward, the solar panels would cover an 8-acre area at the old burn-dump site by the landfill, located near Donovan Road and Suey Crossing, said Patrick Wiemiller, assistant city manager.
The electricity generated by the proposed project would bring an estimated annual savings of about $460,000 to the city.
The project is one of 16 that were identified by Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Sustainable Solutions Turnkey Program.
“We’re going to be cash-flow positive rather immediately with this project,” Wiemiller said.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto asked whether other locations had been considered.
Due to the nature of the project, other locations weren't considered, Wiemiller said.
“This was taking advantage of a location already owned by the city and is otherwise unsuitable for any other application,” he said. “Not only is there no cost in the acquisition of land — which has to factor into the overall economic viability of the project — there’s also no opportunity cost. There’s nothing else we can do with this land.”