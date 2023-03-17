A permit for the first project proposed for the Blosser Ranch development in Santa Maria is on hold indefinitely. The 16.9-acre project is proposed on two lots on the south side of the 59-acre Blosser Ranch development, which is bounded by South Depot Street and South Blosser, West Stowell and West Battles roads.
Architectural renderings from HBA Architecture & Planning shows five styles of homes that would be built for rent if the first project proposed in the Blosser Ranch development is approved by the city of Santa Maria. With five color schemes, only every 25th house would appear identical.
Jared Brenner-Goldstein, a managing partner with Canfield Development, responds to questions raised by Santa Maria Planning Commissioners about the rental housing market and how the Blosser Ranch built-to-rent project might affect that in the city.
Santa Maria Planning Division Manager Dana Eady, inset, explains the first residential project proposed in the Blosser Ranch development in this screen shot from the live stream of Wednesday's Planning Commission hearing. The approximate location of the housing project within Blosser Ranch is indicated by the red diamond.
An example of a site plan from HBA Architecture & Planning in the proposed Blosser Ranch development shows how a two-story single-family residence would be located on a lot with an accessory dwelling unit located behind it, with parking indicated for the main house and the ADU. The Santa Maria Planning Commission delayed a decision on the proposal Wednesday.
A sports complex is planned for this area near the intersection of Depot Street and Battles Road in Santa Maria.
A permit for the first project proposed for the Blosser Ranch development in Santa Maria is on hold indefinitely so the Planning Division staff can research rental market historical trends and provide the Planning Commission with some statistics.
The staff and the developer were also asked to address what one commissioner said is a failure of the design to meet the goals of the Blosser Southeast Area 5B Specific Plan.
Commissioners voted 3-1, with Chairman Jim Seifert dissenting, to continue the hearing on Canfield Development’s application for a planned development permit and vesting tentative tract map for construction of a gated subdivision of 105 “for rent” single-family homes.
Commissioner Tom Lopez recused himself early in the presentation after hearing Graystar would be the property management company for the units and noting it is one of his clients, although it wasn’t clear that would represent a conflict of interest.
The 16.9-acre project is proposed on two lots on the south side of the 59-acre Blosser Ranch development, which is bounded by South Depot Street and South Blosser, West Stowell and West Battles roads.
Developers are negotiating with the Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District to provide a 23-acre site for a new elementary school and have pledged to dedicate a 2-acre site for a new fire station and a 20-acre strip along the railroad tracks adjacent to Depot Street for a regional sports complex.
Of the 105 residential lots in this first subdivision, 96 would have accessory dwelling units constructed behind them, but Planning Division Manager Dana Eady said the ADUs were not included in the planned development permit but would be approved later through building permits.
The two-story homes would be built in five styles with five color schemes, ranging from about 2,500 square feet to about 2,600 square feet, and come as four bedrooms with 3½ baths, three bedrooms with 3½ baths and three bedrooms and 2½ baths.
Each home would have a two-car garage with enough driveway to park two cars, and those with an ADU on the lot would have an attached carport for ADU parking and an associated driveway large to park an additional car.
With streets only 24 feet wide, on-street parking would not be allowed, but 57 guest parking spaces would be scattered through the subdivision.
Amenities would include a community center with a lounge and family area, a fitness center, a student study room, a business center, a mail and package delivery center, a game room, a bike storage and repair center and leasing and management offices.
Outside, the center would have a pool, spa, splash pad, tot lot, fireplace, barbecues and group seating, among other amenities.
Each residence would have solar power and electric vehicle charging stations, and ADUs would have their own yard area separated from the main houses.
The final design for the project presented at the commission meeting Wednesday included a number of changes either requested by commissioners at a June study session or were required to make the changes they requested.
All seven members of the public who spoke at the hearing, including representatives of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Gray Electrical Consulting & Engineering Corp., supported the project.
But Commissioner Robert Dickerson was concerned about the rental prices and wanted to know how much they would increase, although he said by-and-large he liked the project.
“One of the things that has me enormously concerned for bringing this [build-to-rent project] into our community is that this industry is really well-known for bringing this in, having a certain rent and then starting to edge the prices up, which then it becomes the tail wagging the dog situation where the other rentals throughout the city start seeing that these prices can be raised and they start raising all of theirs and it becomes this snowball effect,” Dickerson said.
He said if it was approved, one landlord would control 5% of the city’s rentals, which could affect the rental market for the next several years, and he wanted to delay a decision until the staff could look at other communities to see if similar projects caused rents to edge up.
Commissioner Esau Blanco was bothered by the number of variances being requested by the developers, which he said were unusually high.
Requested modifications included reductions in front- and side-yard setbacks, a 10% increase in front paving and a reduction in site distance on one corner lot, primarily to accommodate parking for the ADUs.
“I just don’t see a justification for these exceptions,” Blanco said.
He read a portion of the specific plan defining the purpose for the PDR1 zoning that said, in part, it was to “promote a suitable environment for single family living on a scale representative of a traditional neighborhood by developing lots with special residential design and yard requirements.”
“And I really don’t see this lot layout and the design really meeting these components,” he said, later adding that “if we’re not going to focus on the specific plan and meeting it, then why do we have a specific plan?”
He indicated the developer should redesign the project to address the issues he raised.
Commissioner Yesameen Mohajer said she really liked the concept but didn’t like the fact that the driveway to La Brea Avenue would be an exit-only, and she also expressed concern about the rents.
Seifert said he was upset by what he was hearing from fellow commissioners.
“Everything we have asked this company to do, they have done,” Seifert said, pointing out that every comment the commission received about the proposal was positive.
He said when a developer comes to the commission at a study session to get feedback, that’s the time to bring up such issues, not after the company has spent thousands of dollars and brings back a project it expects the commission to approve.
“Here we have a project that meets almost all the standards we want, and we’re questioning it?” Seifert said.