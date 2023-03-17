A permit for the first project proposed for the Blosser Ranch development in Santa Maria is on hold indefinitely so the Planning Division staff can research rental market historical trends and provide the Planning Commission with some statistics.

The staff and the developer were also asked to address what one commissioner said is a failure of the design to meet the goals of the Blosser Southeast Area 5B Specific Plan.

Commissioners voted 3-1, with Chairman Jim Seifert dissenting, to continue the hearing on Canfield Development’s application for a planned development permit and vesting tentative tract map for construction of a gated subdivision of 105 “for rent” single-family homes.

Blosser Ranch-five styles.jpg

Architectural renderings from HBA Architecture & Planning shows five styles of homes that would be built for rent if the first project proposed in the Blosser Ranch development is approved by the city of Santa Maria. With five color schemes, only every 25th house would appear identical.
Community center.jpg

A drawing depicts how the Blosser Ranch project's community center might appear from one side, as designed by HBA Architecture & Planning, if the project is approved by the city of Santa Maria.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

