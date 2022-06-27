As the sale of fireworks begins in Santa Maria, with July 4 less than a week away, the city government has ramped up its effort to promote safe and legal use.
The sale of "safe and sane" fireworks is permitted within city limits between June 28 at noon and July 4 at 11 p.m., according to Santa Maria ordinance. This year 25 stands will be set up at various locations throughout the city.
Under California regulations, “safe and sane” fireworks include small items such as fountains, spinners and snap caps. Licenses to sell them are issued by the city to local nonprofits each year.
To raise awareness about city ordinance regulations and the dangers fireworks can pose to noise-sensitive neighbors and pets, the city places hundreds of radio ads and issues roughly 15,000 flyers each year.
According to the Humane Society, more pets go missing on the Fourth of July weekend than any other each year. Besides the city's efforts to raise awareness, County Animal Services, 548 W. Foster Rd., will have pet crates available for loan with pick up on July 1 and returns on July 6.
Education and awareness of pets and noise-sensitive neighbors is only one part of the city's approach to firework safety, according to City Manager Jason Stilwell.
"The fireworks campaign, again, has three components," he explained at the June 21 city council meeting. "We're focusing on education and outreach, enforcement and the community fireworks show."
The show will take place on the Fourth at the Elks Unocal Event Center, 4040 Highway 101. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show is expected to last until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free with $10 parking.
As far as enforcement is concerned, the city has adopted a more aggressive approach than previous years, according to Fire Chief Todd Tuggle.
Although the sale of fireworks starts on Tuesday, their use is not permitted by city law until Independence Day arrives. The fine for using "safe and sane" fireworks outside of the hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4, can result in the same $1,000 penalty as using illegal fireworks.
"Based on the hundreds of complaints over the last couple of years regarding illegal fireworks, we’ve tried to take an innovative approach," Tuggle told the council. "This year we will be using a high altitude aircraft that has the ability to video the actual launch and, also utilizing GPS and GIS technology, we can pinpoint the parcel of the actual launch. Using that information we can issue administrative citations."
Tuggle clarified that the citations can be issued to either the occupant or owner of the property. He also noted that the additional measure will help protect police officers on patrol, as often illegal fireworks launches come from large groups.
The city will also be monitoring a fireworks tip line at (805) 925-0951 ext. 3473 and on their website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/fire-services/fireworks-program.