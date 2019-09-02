An audit of Guadalupe’s finances during the 2017-18 fiscal year shows improvements in the city’s financial position but notes a continuing general fund deficit and large interfund loans that need to be paid off.
The audit — which covered the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018 — found the city had a general fund deficit of $167,872, roughly $517,000 less than its $684,624 deficit during the prior year.
One of the city’s enterprise funds — solid waste — also recorded an end-year negative balance of approximately $89,500.
During the year, total government revenues increased by $1.6 million while expenditures increased by $1.15 million.
China’s first Costco warehouse store opened Tuesday in Shanghai with a variety of goods available for sale, including 90 crates of Santa Maria…
The audit was performed by Ahmed Badawi, a partner at Badawi & Associates, which was hired to examine the city’s finances.
The report about the city’s finances comes only four years after Santa Barbara County recommended the city disincorporate and determined there was no road to solvency for the city.
While the audit shows a substantial improvement in the city’s general fund balance, Badawi, the city’s auditor, said Guadalupe has large interfund debts that it needs to pay off.
In past years, the city developed a practice of transferring money from restricted enterprise funds to its general fund to cover budget shortfalls. Those interfund loans will have to be paid back.
“There are doubts about the general fund’s ability to repay these interfund loans in their entirety,” Badawi wrote.
Going forward, city officials say they expect to see continued improvements in the city’s financial position.
A Guadalupe man who parachuted into France the night before D-Day and was with Gen. George S. Patton’s tanks at the Battle of the Bulge was ho…
During the city’s June 11 council meeting, Interim City Administrator Robert Perrault said Guadalupe’s draft budget for 2019-20 shows the city ended the 2018-19 year with a budget deficit of around $44,000.
The final deficit for the 2018-19 year will likely be slightly more due to a recent ruling in an unfair labor practices case brought against the city by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 620 that had not been tallied into the draft budget.
The union sued the city in 2017 after former City Administrator Cruz Ramos declined to grant previously-negotiated step increases to employees without giving the union prior notice or the opportunity to bargain.
In May, a Public Employment Relations Board administrative law judge ruled Cruz’s actions violated state collective bargaining law and ordered the city to pay employees denied step increases in the wages they would have received with 7% interest.