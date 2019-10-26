After a year of meetings, the Santa Maria City Attorney’s Office has settled on final terms for an enforceable “model lease” for the city’s mobile home parks.
Residents, however, say it offers few real compromises on the part of park owners and won't do enough to limit rent increases for vulnerable seniors, while owners say they made concessions on rent increases and agreed to tie increases to a version of the Consumer Price Index that trends lower than the index used for existing leases.
“In my way of thinking, the intent was to do a lot of compromising and it really hasn’t occurred," said Rancho Buena Vista resident Gary Hall, who represented park residents during negotiations. “I don’t see where fairness has prevailed.”
Lisa Toke, an attorney representing owners of Rancho Buena Vista, Casa del Rio and Casa Grande mobile home parks, said her clients did not get everything they want but could live with the agreement.
“The nature of negotiation is neither side is going to be 100% happy with the results,” she said.
The goal
The model lease, particularly the terms related to annual rent increases, is intended to provide mobile home residents, many of whom are seniors living on fixed incomes, protection from rent increases which deviate too far from the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment while also giving park owners a fair return on their investment.
Mobile home residents generally own their own homes and pay space rent to the park owner.
The terms of existing leases at Santa Maria parks like Casa Grande and Rancho Buena Vista, which rank among the city’s largest senior communities, call for annual rate increases on the base rent to rise with the Los Angeles-area Consumer Price Index (CPI), with a minimum increase of 3% and a maximum of 7% annually.
If the CPI increases less than 3%, as it has during much of the preceding decade, residents would see annual rent increases rising at a steeper rate than their annual cost-of-living adjustments.
The final model lease — which was negotiated by city officials, members of the North Santa Barbara County Manufactured Home Team and an attorney representing the city’s three largest parks — contains several main features:
- The index used to calculate rent increases will switch from the Los Angeles-area CPI to the CPI for class B and C cities, meaning those with a population less than 2.5 million.
- Leases will include an option to have a five-year term in addition to the existing 10-year term.
- The annual minimum rent increase will be 2.5% and the maximum will be 6%.
- Rent increases upon the sale of a home will be limited to 7.5% every five years rather than a flat 5% each time.
In addition to the model lease, the City Attorney’s Office developed an enforcement mechanism in the form of a contract between each park owner and the city. Santa Maria has had a model lease program in place since 1999 but it has always been voluntary and unenforceable.
A gaurantee
City Attorney Thomas Watson said the contract was a guarantee from the park owners that they would offer the terms of the model lease to any residents that requested it and to those residents that didn’t independently negotiate their leases.
In the event a park owner failed to honor the contract, the city would take the owner to court to get a judgment forcing the owner to abide by his or her commitment and pay the city’s attorney’s fees, Watson said.
Watson said any parks sold to a new owner would be bound by the terms of the model lease for the 10-year contract term.
The owners of three parks have agreed to sign the contract, Watson said, and the city is negotiating with the owners of the city’s remaining 11 parks.
Lease too lopsided
Hall, who represented park residents during negotiations, said the model lease is still too lopsided in favor of the park owners, however.
While acknowledging “limited improvement” with the CPI switch to class B and C cities and an option of five-year leases, Hall said including a floor, or minimum rent increase regardless of CPI was a sticking point.
“Our position is that any floor is unfair,” he said. “To think that lowering the floor from 3% to 2.5% is any kind of concession is absurd.”
Hall noted that dozens of cities and counties across the state, including jurisdictions on the Central Coast, have adopted rent protections for mobile home parks that lack any floor.
In San Luis Obispo County, for instance, mobile home space rents are limited to 60% of the CPI. In Santa Barbara County, rent increases are limited to 75% of the CPI.
Hall said NSBMHT members were also upset that the proposed enforcement mechanism developed by the city’s attorney’s office includes language that would limit the city’s ability to adopt a rent control ordinance for the duration of the 10-year contract.
“We were never given any indication that we would sacrifice a (rent control ordinance) if the model lease went forward,” he said.
Park owner concessions
Toke said she disagrees that the proposed model lease did not represent real concessions from park owners.
“Every single park I represent has been using the (LA-area CPI),” she said. “The residents said they wanted to use the CPI for class B and C cities and my clients agreed to that. That was a huge concession because the class B and C cities index is basically always lower than the metro index we’d been using.”
Toke said in mobile home leases, rent increase floors are designed to be favorable to park owners by providing them with a guaranteed return on their investment so they can continue to maintain the park; the ceiling, or limit on annual rent increases, is meant to be favorable to the residents by protecting them in the event of a spike in inflation.
“We agreed to make concessions on both the floor and the ceiling,” she said, and also noted that the CPI has been above 2.5% for last 20 months.
Toke said her clients view rent control ordinances like those in place elsewhere on the Central Coast and around the state to be bad for both park owners and residents.
Park expenses do not necessarily go up at the same rate as the CPI, Toke said, and the lack of a guaranteed increase compromises the ability of the owners to maintain their parks and provide all the amenities that residents are used to having.
“It’s generally known in the industry that when a rent control ordinance is adopted, the quality of the parks suffers because the return on investment is curtailed,” she said.
Going forward, Hall said NSBMHT members will ask the City Council to reject the model lease as proposed and instead adopt a rent control ordinance modeled after those in place elsewhere in the state.
“We hope that the council will see the flaws in the model lease,” he said. “The owners say that unless they have some level of guaranteed increases, then the park maintenance will decline. All around the state where rent control is in place, you’ll find beautiful parks that haven’t been negatively affected.”
The model lease is expected to go before the City Council for review on Nov. 19.