A review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy leasing activities in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area found no significant environmental impacts, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced this week.

The final environmental assessment considered potential impacts of issuing leases for floating wind generation turbines within the 376-square-mile Morro Bay Wind Energy Area located about 20 miles off San Luis Obispo County.

If developed as envisioned, the offshore wind area could provide up to 3 gigawatts of energy to California’s electric grid, or enough to power more than 1 million homes, a BOEM spokeswoman said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

