The offshore wind energy lease sale in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area will be conducted Dec. 6 by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday, drawing bipartisan support from state and federal lawmakers.

Leases in California’s Humboldt Wind Energy Area and other areas of the continental shelf will take place at the same time, according to the announcement.

The Morro Bay and Humboldt areas combined total approximately 373,268 acres. The Morro Bay Wind Energy Area is divided into three lease areas, one of about 125 square miles and two of about 126 square miles each.

