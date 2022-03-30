The Fallas Discount Store at Santa Maria Town Center West recently announced it would be closing eight years after its controversial opening.
A sign posted outside the store says "Closing, 10-50% Off, Lost Our Lease," however Fallas’ parent company, National Stores Inc., owns the 85,000-square-foot building. The National Stores corporate office in Gardena did not respond to multiple requests to confirm the reason for closing or a move-out date for the store that carries merchandise including clothing, shoes and bedding.
National Stores Inc., which also owns value-priced stores Anna's Linens, Factory 2-U and more, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. As a result, it closed 74 of over 300 nationwide locations, including a Fallas store in Lompoc.
"This is a great opportunity to really focus on our downtown revitalization plan," Patino said Wednesday in reaction to news of the Santa Maria store closing. "There's so much potential for that space, and we're excited to see what the future might hold."
The company bought the former home of Mervyn’s department store in 2013. After the purchase, months of discussion ensued while the Santa Maria City Council debated about whether or not to permit the business to move in.
The debate largely centered around the location, with several members arguing that the discount merchandiser didn’t fit the city’s Downtown Specific Plan, before agreeing to move forward. At the time, Mayor Alice Patino was hoping the site would be used for a more upscale retailer that could attract customers from around the Central Coast.
“Fallas will not be a regional draw by any stretch,” Patino said at the time.
Eventually, the council voted 4-1, with Patino dissenting, to approve a discretionary permit for the business to open. According to the Downtown Specific Plan, any business wishing to move into space over 5,000 square feet must get a special permit approved by the City Council before moving forward, rather than the standard permits issued by the Planning Commission.
After over $4 million in investments to the parcel, Fallas opened in September 2013.
The Fallas parking lot would be go on to become the home of Downtown Fridays when the weekly summer event first launched in 2016. The popular gathering sees over 2,000 people fill the parking lot each week for vendors, live music and more, according to its website. Downtown Fridays' sixth year kicks off April 1.
In 2019, the city put out a call to local developers to submit proposals for several areas downtown, including two parcels next to Fallas within the Town Center West parking lot. By January 2020, the Downtown Revitalization Committee had heard pitches to turn that area into retail stores, beautified public space and apartments, among others.
The committee had yet to take action on any of the proposals when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which put a halt to commercial development worldwide. Issues involving public health orders and the rising costs of building materials have continued to slow development, according to International Monetary Fund reports.
There are no current plans for development in the Town Center West area, according to the city Planning Division's major developments list, which was updated in January.
The Downtown Revitalization Committee last met March 23 to review preliminary designs for streetscapes and crosswalk enhancements. Although the commission meets monthly, an April meeting date has yet to be set.