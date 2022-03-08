ExxonMobil’s application to temporarily truck crude oil from its Gaviota coast facility to Santa Maria, and eventually Maricopa, was denied Tuesday on a split vote by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
The board voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting, to deny the proposal essentially because the benefits of hundreds of jobs, overall economic impact and tax revenues did not outweigh the risks of truck crashes and the impacts of oil spills on the environment.
ExxonMobil’s onshore Santa Ynez Unit facility in Las Flores Canyon, where crude oil from offshore platforms Hondo, Harmony and Heritage was processed, was forced to shut down in 2015 when a Plains All American Pipeline that transported the product to market ruptured and spilled oil near Gaviota State Beach.
The company proposed a phased restart of the offshore oil production by temporarily trucking the oil from the Las Flores facility to the Phillips 66 pumping station east of Santa Maria until a new pipeline could be built, estimated to take seven years.
But Phillips 66 subsequently announced it would shut down its Santa Maria Refinery in Nipomo along with the pumping station and pipeline in 2023, so ExxonMobil proposed trucking the oil to the Plains Pentland pumping station in Maricopa after the shutdown.
The project would generate up to 78 round-trips per day to the Phillips 66 pumping station and 68 round-trips per day after that was closed, with annual limits of 25,550 trips to Santa Maria and 24,820 to Maricopa.
However, company officials said trucks traveling to the Santa Maria pumping station from the east would be displaced, so the net increase in truck traffic would be nine per day.
But to address safety concerns, ExxonMobil agreed to extra safety measures that included not trucking during significant rain storms, providing extra training for drivers and limiting truck speeds, among others.
Planning and Development Department staff initially recommended approval of the project and delivered findings to that effect to the Planning Commission, which instead voted in November to recommend supervisors deny the project and directed staff to redraft findings to support that.
Those findings were considered by the board Tuesday along with perhaps hundreds of written comments from the public and more comments from 69 public speakers, with 30 of them supporting the project and 39 opposing it.
The board majority detailed justifications for the denial by further revising the staff-prepared findings, even citing the poor driving abilities of the general public as a reason trucking oil would be unsafe along Highway 166.
First District Supervisor Das Williams led the push to deny the project because, in part, “I can’t see how the safety impacts [are] mitigatable.”
“What I don’t validate is our driving ability as a society,” Williams said. “I do believe there will be loss of life if we were to approve this project.”
He also said the greenhouse gas emissions would be significant and he thought more of the mitigation efforts for that should have been local, although ExxonMobil representatives said local efforts couldn’t come close to offsetting the impacts.
Williams also said the 250 or more jobs the trucking would generate were not an overriding benefit.
“At the end of the day, [the decision] rests on the fact the safety [issues] are significant and unavoidable,” Williams said.
Lavagnino argued the plan fully offset air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions to zero and cited the comprehensive truck hazard mitigation plan.
“The staff says the probability of a spill is once in 17 years on [Highway] 166 and once in 52 years on [Highway] 101,” Lavagnino said. “That’s almost mind-blowing.”
He also supported the contention that ExxonMobil restarting oil production would contribute to the state’s and nation’s energy independence.
“When we import offshore energy, we are susceptible to ransom, and we pay ransom every time we fill up our car or truck,” Lavagnino said. “We’re buying oil from countries that don’t have any interest in improving human rights or women’s rights.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart agreed with Williams about the significant and unavoidable impact of oil spills from crashed tanker trucks, saying “the risk is clear.”
“The economic benefit and tax revenue that could be generated by the project pales in comparison to the economic benefit generated by our coastal hospitality industry,” Hart said, also questioning the security of the jobs the project would generate and the fiscal stability of ExxonMobil.
“We must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels to attain true energy independence,” he said, then used the issue to stump for approving a countywide workforce agreement.
Nelson said ExxonMobil has gone “above and beyond in every place possible,” and asked if there was any possible scenario that would result in the board approving the project.
He suggested the board pass an ordinance to not accept applications for any project that had the potential risk of hazardous materials or spills, which he said would be more honest with the public and would prevent the staff from spinning its wheels on projects that would be rejected anyway.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann agreed that the safety risks were cause for rejecting the project.
“Basically, this comes down to an assessment of the risks versus the benefit,” Hartmann said. “Trucking is inherently risky, and on [Highway] 166 it is absolutely tremendously riskier.”