Escobedo leads in Santa Maria City Council District 1 race

A four-way race for the Santa Maria City Council District 1 seat saw challenger Carlos Escobedo in the lead Tuesday night in the first round of unofficial results, garnering 1,367 votes for 43.58% of ballots counted with three of seven precincts reporting.

As results trickled in, Escobedo was chased by challenger Osvaldo Sotelo, who garnered 1,046 votes for 33.34%. Challenger Brian Billones gathered 376 votes for 11.99%, followed by challenger Christopher Diaz coming in with 323 votes for 10.3%.

Incumbent Mike Cordero ran unopposed for the available District 2 seat, and will continue his position on the City Council. He earned 3,178 votes for 96.63%.

If his lead remains when election results are certified, Escobedo will serve as the first District 1 representative on the City Council, in what will be the city’s first year with four district representatives. Councilwomen Etta Waterfield and Gloria Soto were elected in 2018 to districts 4 and 3.

At a viewing party at Maya Restaurant, Escobedo expressed his thanks to voters and those who worked on the campaign.

"The results look good, but apart from the results, I feel happy, I feel proud of the team and the campaign we put together," he said. "I want to say thank you, thank you everybody who has been a part of this campaign. It took this whole team, and people that are behind the scenes."

The city approved a resolution to move from at-large voting toward district-based elections in 2017, following a threat of litigation based on alleged violations of the California Voting Rights Act in the city's at-large elections.