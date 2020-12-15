Escobedo, Cordero, Patino sworn in to Santa Maria City Council; retiring city officials honored

After winning the District 1 seat on the Santa Maria City Council in November, Carlos Escobedo was sworn in Tuesday as the district's first-ever representative, while outgoing Councilman Michael Moats was honored for his service over the past four years.

The council certified the results of the 2020 election in its last meeting of the calendar year, affirming the reelection of Mayor Alice Patino and Councilman Mike Cordero, who were also sworn in.

Escobedo earned 43.94% of the vote in the four-person race to represent District 1, running on a platform focused on creating affordable housing, supporting small businesses and increasing recreation opportunities.

The outreach specialist at Hancock College and organizer of Santa Maria's first-ever Open Streets celebration in 2019 has said he is committed to "making things happen" and enacting tangible change in the community.

Even though this will be Cordero's second overall term on the council, it will be his first as the city's District 2 representative. He was elected after running unopposed for the seat in November.

Tuesday marked the beginning of a new chapter for the City Council, with four district representatives now sitting on the dais. The process began two years ago, when councilwomen Etta Waterfield and Gloria Soto were elected in 2018 to represent districts 4 and 3, respectively.

Moats was ineligible for reelection this year because he does not reside in the district that his seat would represent. At Tuesday's meeting, where he stepped off the dais for the last time, fellow council members thanked him for his service on the council, and he returned the appreciation.