Environmental groups sue BLM over oil, gas leasing plan

“The BLM’s supplemental analysis on hydraulic fracturing did not make any new public lands or federal minerals available to oil and gas development, nor did it issue any new leases or approve any permits to drill,” said Serena Baker, public information officer for the BLM’s Bakersfield Field Office.

“If proposed, those actions and the potential impacts would be addressed at the site or project-specific level in subsequent tiered environmental analysis,” Baker said.

“Most all of the acreage available within the Bakersfield Field Office jurisdiction for oil and gas development has been available for more than 30 years,” she added.

August said several years ago the BLM lost a lawsuit filed over the same plan for the same areas, was ordered to conduct a more thorough environmental assessment but failed to adequately address the issues.

“They made some assumptions we didn’t agree with,” August said. “They didn’t look at these individual places, especially the sensitive ones. … We want them to really look at the places [they’re considering] for oil development and fracking, to do a real assessment.”