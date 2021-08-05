As the city of Santa Maria begins drawing new district election lines, officials will need to broaden District 1 to balance it with other districts, following a population decline over the last 10 years.
The guidance for redistricting was shared with members of the Santa Maria City Council at Grogan Community Center on Tuesday, during the first of four public hearings focused on the city's new district maps.
Local jurisdictions are required to update their district maps after every U.S. Census to reflect population changes, and all districts must be equal in population size. This is the city's first redistricting venture after adopting a district-based election system in 2017.
Daniel Phillips of National Demographics Corporation (NDC), the city's redistricting consultant, told the council that the population of District 1, which covers the northwest quadrant of the city, is 10% below the ideal per-district population of 26,500 people, while districts 2, 3 and 4 are slightly above.
"District 1 right now, based on our estimates, is quite a bit underpopulated. You did your initial districting based on 2010 [Census] numbers, so we estimate that over the last 10 years, District 1 has become less populated than the rest of the city," Phillips said. "There's no possibility of just maintaining the districts in their current form."
Phillips did not share what might be causing the drop in population, but said that full 2020 Census data should be available Aug. 16.
To identify areas that should be kept in the same district, residents are encouraged to help create a list of communities of interest that should be considered in the process.
Communities of interest are defined as a connected population sharing common social and economic interests that should be included in the same election district for the purpose of fair representation.
According to the city's redistricting website, the groups can include but are not limited to neighborhoods, school districts, media markets, transportation districts, opportunity zones, business improvement districts, communities concerned about environmental hazards, or a shared vision of the future of a community.
"This way, even before we start drawing maps, we get a sense of important areas to be kept together in one district," Phillips said.
When it comes to the downtown area, City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said she would like to continue dividing it between all four districts, rather than encompassing all of downtown in one district.
However, if that changes, Waterfield said that all councilmembers will continue to advocate for downtown.
"I think it’s important to do that if it’s possible to do that. Even if it may default to one or two council members, I just want the public to know that the other councilmembers will chime in," she said.
Jurisdictions have to follow a variety of state and federal election guidelines for the creation of districts such as the Federal Voting Rights Act.
Along with requiring districts to be equally populated, federal and state election law forbids districts from being based mainly on the racial or ethnic population, a process known as racial gerrymandering.
Districts cannot divide neighborhoods or clear communities of interest, or base districts on political parties, and districts must be compact, geographically contiguous and have easily identifiable boundaries.
After creating districts that comply with the regulations, the city can aim to incorporate other recommendations such as maintaining the core of current districts, avoiding two incumbent councilmembers in one district, and slightly underpopulating certain districts to account for planned residential developments.
The next redistricting meeting will take place Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building.
Following the Sept. 7 hearing, community members will have until Feb. 14 to submit draft maps that will be included for consideration. After those maps are posted Feb. 23, two public hearings to discuss and revised maps will be held on March 2 and 15.
Based on community feedback, a final map will be adopted via an ordinance on April 5.
To learn more about the city's redistricting process, visit cityofsantamaria.org/redistricting. Under the "how to get involved" tab, residents can find information about submitting input regarding communities of interest via mail, email or public comment, as well as maps featuring demographic data for each district.