Santa Maria candidates for City Council, mayor to participate in Sept. 17 Zoom forum

Local candidates vying for positions on the Santa Maria City Council and the mayor's seat will have the opportunity to talk about their platforms during a Sept. 17 virtual forum, hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will be held over Zoom, and attendees will be able to rotate through breakout rooms to ask individual candidates questions about their goals, their platform, and anything else related to the position.

Positions up for grabs in the Nov. 3 General Election include the 1st and 2nd District representatives on the City Council, the mayor, city treasurer and city clerk.

After this election, the City Council will have its first term with four district representatives. Candidates for the 3rd and 4th district, Gloria Soto and Etta Waterfield, were elected in 2018.

Incumbent Alice Patino and challengers Will Smith and Alberto Ugalde are facing off for the mayor's seat this year.

For the City Council 1st District seat, the four candidates vying for the position are Chris Diaz, Osvaldo Sotelo, Carlos Escobedo and Brian Billones. No incumbents are eligible for the position.

Councilman Mike Cordero is running unopposed for the City Council 2nd District seat.

Anyone can attend the 5:30 p.m. forum free of charge, but they must RSVP at santamaria.com/events/register/38566.

