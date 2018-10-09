With Santa Maria facing what are expected to be multimillion-dollar budget deficits for the next few years, Santa Marians will decide in November whether to approve an extension and rate increase of Measure U.
First passed in 2012, Measure U added a quarter-cent sales tax to fund public safety services in the city. The measure — which provided around $4.6 million in funding last year — pays for 10 percent of the personnel in the Police Department and the staff of one of the city’s five fire stations. The measure is set to expire in 2021.
The 2018 version of Measure U — which the City Council voted to put on the ballot in July — increases the tax rate from a quarter-cent to one cent and remains in place until voters choose to end it. City staff estimates it would raise around $18 million per year for the General Fund.
City spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Measure U is necessary to keep critical public safety services funded in the midst of large budget shortfalls. The budget shortfalls have largely been driven by rising pension costs.
The funding priorities for the 2018 version of Measure U include graffiti and vandalism prevention, gang suppression and enforcement, firefighter staffing and maintaining 911 medical response times. Additionally, the Measure U extension calls for increased spending on library services, recreation, homelessness and programs for at-risk youth.
The funding priorities for the 2018 Measure U are modified from the 2012 version in two ways. First, homelessness was added as a priority, in response to public input received by the city. Second, there will be a wider variety of public safety services provided with funding, like nonsworn staff, vehicles and equipment.
If the measure is passed by voters, the city’s overall sales tax rate would rise from 8 percent to 8.75 percent.
Of the roughly $4.6 million in Measure U funding raised during 2017-18, around 91 percent went public safety services. Around 52 percent of the raised funds went to police and 39 percent went to fire.
Part of the remaining 9 percent of Measure U money raised in the past fiscal year went to the Santa Maria Public Library, providing the funds to keep the library open an additional eight hours per week, van de Kamp said. The remaining funds went toward the Recreation and Parks Department’s graffiti removal and code compliance efforts.
Van de Kamp said if the measure is enacted by voters, around 90 percent of the tax proceeds will go towards public safety, though the funding breakdown between the fire and police departments may change as needs arise. The other 10 percent would go to youth and other quality of life services.
Without the measure, the city’s General Fund deficits — which have been covered with the use of “rainy day funds” — would result in reduced staffing and program reductions, Van de Kamp said.
During a League of Women Voters-sponsored Measure U forum earlier this month, community activist Gale McNeeley said the city was too fixated on public safety services, leaving too little money for quality of life and youth projects.
McNeeley also took issue with the lack of a sunset clause, arguing citizens would be the position of having to ask their council members to put a measure on the ballot to end the tax.
Yes on Measure U 2018 committee member Russ Mengel said during the forum that Measure U would protect crucial services in the midst of large budget deficits.
“We have an $8.5 million budget shortfall that’s being covered by one-time expenditures — essentially a savings account for the community — when those monies are gone, critical public safety services are going to be cut,” Mengel said. “That’s a fire station for this community, that’s going to be police officers.”