Hancock College trustee candidates talk goals, qualifications

Three seats on the Allan Hancock College board of trustees are up for election this November, and three of the five candidates outlined their platforms and answered questions during a Tuesday forum hosted by the college.

Challengers Suzanne Levy and Keri Common are facing off for the Area 2 trustee seat, representing southeast Santa Maria, Orcutt and the Cuyama Valley. Current trustee Dan Hilker is not seeking reelection. Both candidates were present at the forum.

For the Area 4 seat representing the Lompoc Valley, incumbent Jeffery Hall will be seeking reelection and participated in the Tuesday forum. Robert Mercado also filed as a challenger, but was not present for the forum. It is unclear whether he has formally dropped out of the race.

Incumbent Hilda Zacarias is running unopposed for the Area 1 position, representing central and northern Santa Maria. Zacarias did not participate in the forum.

To watch the video recording of the forum, visit hancockcollege.edu/board/index.php?locale=en.

Jeffery Hall - Area 4

Lompoc resident Jeffery Hall was elected to the board of trustees in 2016 and currently serves as board vice president. During the Sept. 29 forum, he highlighted the importance of his board experience and the board's accomplishments during his first term.

"There’s an old saying - 'if it ain't broke, don’t fix it.' I’ve been a part of a team that's very successful for our district," Hall said.