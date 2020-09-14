Candidates for Lompoc City Council, mayor, LUSD board to face off in October forums

Candidates for the Lompoc City Council, mayoral seat and Lompoc Unified School District board will be open to voter questions in two upcoming Zoom forums hosted by the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

The AAUW will first host a forum for the City Council and mayor candidates on Oct. 1, followed by a forum for school board candidates on Oct. 8.

Thanks to donations from social justice nonprofit The Fund for Santa Barbara, the dual-language forums will feature interpretation in both Spanish and English.

Both forums are free to attend, and will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. and recorded via TAP-TV.

The candidates vying for the Lompoc mayor's seat are incumbent Jenelle Osborne and challenger Victor Vega, who currently represents District 2 on the City Council.

Gilda Cordova is running unopposed to retain her District 1 seat, and incumbent Jim Mosby will face off against challenger Jeremy Ball for the position of 4th District representative.

On the Lompoc Unified school board, seven challengers and one incumbent are vying for three open seats. Bill Heath will seek re-election against challengers Alexander Murkison, Janet Blevins, Martin Casey, Terri Cecchine, Madalyn Michelle Mainhardt, Tom Blanco and Gary Cox.

Those interested in attending the forum for City Council and mayor candidates can register at lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net. Registration information for the Oct. 8 forum will be available soon, according to the AAUW.

