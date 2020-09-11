Open Streets organizer Carlos Escobedo vows to 'make things happen' if elected to City Council

"I believe that politics is … about letting people know that you are going to represent what they want, but you are going to need their help. It's about politicians, the community, nonprofits and businesses coming together. Open Streets is the best example of that," he said.

Living in the city's 1st District, Escobedo said he feels motivated to advocate for an area that is overlooked in order to further engage residents.

"This area has been forgotten," he said. "There’s a big disconnect, especially in the northwest, in the 'hood.' People don’t know what the City Council [is]."

Having come close to homelessness himself at one point, affordable housing is a central issue in his campaign, with a focus on prioritizing low-income housing in the city.

Escobedo also is eager to create family and youth recreation initiatives, and increase community safety to fight crime in the city.

He has worked with nonprofits including the Boys and Girls Club, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Serve Santa Maria and Bici Centro.

Moving from Jalisco, Mexico, to work in the fields of Santa Maria and eventually becoming involved in the community, Escobedo said his "heart of service," work ethic and willingness to collaborate is what propelled him to run for office.

"That has been my motivation, my dream. The American dream is when you come here, you work hard and you serve the community. You have to invest in the people and they will trust you, and you will earn it," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.