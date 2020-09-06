'Give me a chance': Former Santa Maria educator Will Smith makes 2nd run for mayoral seat

"I have a very diverse background, and all of that has helped me in life, especially in politics, to get an understanding," Smith said.

His motto, he said, is "try something new," which he applies to local policy, strategies and leadership.

"If you keep saying what you can’t do, you’ll never do anything," Smith said. "Let’s try some new things. Like, 'Alright City Council, I can't do it by myself, I need your support. So are you willing to try something different?' And then we go back and evaluate it."

One of the ways to make this happen, he said, is to bring in new leadership, whether through term limits or another system. He believes the new district election process will bring new voices to the City Council, rather than maintaining it as a place for "the good old boys."

"You need to bring in some new energy, but at the same time I respect experience. If we have a good rotational system ... it will be a [win-win]," he said.

Smith believes small businesses need more support from city officials in Santa Maria to keep money in the city, rather than it being given to big businesses.

"The backbone of our city is small business," he said. "Let’s talk to the small business owners and say, 'What can we do to help you, and in turn, what will you do to help the city?'"