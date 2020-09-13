Alice Patino makes third run for mayor of Santa Maria

"Kids are amazing, you learn much more from kids than you learn from adults," she said. "I tell them, 'This is your community. How can we make it better?'"

Patino also highlighted her accomplishments in increasing code enforcement in the city, advocating for affordable housing, and her work in establishing a district election process in the city.

The city approved a resolution to move from at-large voting toward district-based elections in 2017, following a threat of litigation based on alleged violations of the California Voting Rights Act in the city's at-large elections.

The council voted 3-2 in 2017 to pursue district-based voting, with Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield dissenting.

Once voters choose representatives for districts 1 and 2 in November, it will be the first time that four district representatives are on the council, with Waterfield and Councilwoman Gloria Soto elected in 2018 to represent districts 4 and 3.

Patino said she hopes the result is that residents can feel like they have a representative to go to, while also knowing the council as a whole still represents them.

"I think it’s important to govern as a whole. You make decisions that affect everyone in the community," she said. "If someone calls their representative and wants to bring something to their attention, that’s fine, but if someone calls me complaining about a pothole, I’m going to address it as if it was something in my district."