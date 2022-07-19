The nomination period is officially underway for candidates to appear on the ballot for two Santa Maria City Council seats and face off against three candidates who already have announced their bids for the city's two southern districts.
Seats in City Council districts 3 and 4 are on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and the city is currently accepting paperwork from potential candidates.
In 2018, Santa Maria divided its four council seats into district seats, instead of at-large bids. Each council member must live in the district they represent and voters can only vote for the council member from their district. While the mayor's seat remains at large, the districts are divided using Broadway and Main Street, slicing the city into four sections.
Prospects have from July 18 to Aug. 12 to file nomination paperwork, and must be 18 years old, reside in the district they are running in and collect at least 20 signatures from registered voters within their district.
For District 3, incumbent Gloria Soto has announced her campaign for reelection, while local entrepreneur Steven Funkhouser plans to challenge her. City staff have not confirmed which candidates have already filed paperwork.
Soto was first elected to represent the southwestern district in 2018. After completing her first term, she is running a campaign focused on affordable housing, youth and families, and job and small business growth.
"The pandemic not only made work hard to come by, but throughout the last two years we have seen unjust rent hikes," Soto said during her campaign launch June 23. "That is why affordable housing will be my No. 1 priority over these next four years. I envision a community that has plentiful affordable housing options."
Her opponent Funkhouser is a board member for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, a nonprofit that teaches children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. He is also chair and charter adviser to the Elks Lodge Antlers Youth Program, among other local nonprofits he's involved with.
"It's important to make this community safe," Funkhouser said during his July 13 announcement. "It's important we support agriculture, we support small business and we make it a safer community for our children. This is meant to be a place for raising families."
In District 4, incumbent Etta Waterfield has announced her retirement and endorsed Santa Maria lawyer and Planning Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez as her replacement.
"Our city is at a very critical point right now. We have 110,000 residents ... we're not a small city, even though everybody knows everybody because we're all related," Aguilera-Hernandez said to a laughing crowd on Jun 30. "That's really the beauty here: that we can treat a big city — with big city problems — in a very personal way."
Other candidates looking to run will have until the Aug. 12 deadline to file. However, in districts where the incumbent does not file for reelection, the deadline will be moved back five days. This will likely be the case in District 4, assuming Waterfield continues with her plan to retire to Montana.
There are no fees to file nomination paperwork for public office in Santa Maria.
Once the nomination period is complete, a full list of candidates will be made available on the City Clerk's website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/elections.
Questions about the nomination process may be directed to the City Clerk Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2307.
Other elections in the Santa Maria Valley
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Orcutt Union School District underwent a similar redistricting process as the City Council, voting to approve new district-based election maps that will be used for the first time this year.
November will be the first election where board members are chosen by district for all three races. Santa Maria-Bonita board members Vedamaire Alvarez-Flores and Ricky Lara will be up for reelection, this time representing districts 1 and 2 in the northwestern and northeastern sections of the city. In the high school district, the terms for Dominick Palera, Diana Perez and Carol Karamitsos are coming to a close, and their seats are up for reelection.
So far only high school district challenger Feliciano Aguilar has filed paperwork with the county, declaring his bid for District 2, made up of parts of downtown Santa Maria on both sides of Broadway.
The Orcutt Union School District's new district system has already seen board members Melanie Waffle from District 4, north of Union Valley Parkway between Highway 154 and Bradley Road, and Shaun Henderson from the northwestern District 5, file paperwork for reelection.
The Santa Maria Airport District will hold elections for board of directors in districts 2 and 4, currently represented by Carl Engel Jr. and Hugh Rafferty. District 2 represents the area west of Blosser Road, while District 4 represents parts of the city east of Miller Street and Highway 101.
Rafferty has already filed paperwork to run in District 2, but so has challenger Ignacio Moreno. As of June 19, Engel has not filed paperwork in District 4, but local attorney Michael Clayton has.
More detailed maps of the school and airport district election areas are displayed on their websites.
Anyone wishing to run for a special district or school board seat has until Aug. 12 to file with the Santa Barbara County clerk, and a list of candidates is expected to be released by Sept. 1.