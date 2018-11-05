Try 1 month for 99¢

If you're heading to the polls on election day but don't know where your's is, the Santa Barbara County elections office provides a helpful tool to look up your local polling place.  

Go to the Elections Division webpage, here, to find  a link to tool that operates by using your zip code and home address. 

YOU CAN GO TO THE ELECTIONS DIVISION POLLING PLACE LOOKUP BY CLICKING ON THIS LINK https://www.sbcassessor.com/SampleballotandpollplaceLookup/

You can also find more election information including voting information guides, voter assistance links and more, on the election division home page. 

