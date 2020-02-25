Elected officials urge Santa Marians to get counted in 2020 census

State and local officials held a census town hall Monday in Santa Maria — a city they have named as a priority for ensuring a complete tally in California — to educate residents about the importance of being counted.
During the meeting at Santa Maria High School, Congressman Salud Carbajal and Secretary of State Alex Padilla explained that counting everyone helps secure adequate funding, informs political redistricting and ensures fair representation in Congress.
“I’m here because Santa Maria is one of the important communities in the county and the state that sometimes gets overlooked,” Padilla told the crowd of about 40.
During the last census in 2010, less than 80% of households in Santa Maria mailed back questionnaires, according to Carbajal.
For every person who goes uncounted, the city loses approximately $2,000 in funding per year, or around $20,000 per 10-year cycle, said Zubi Olin, a census partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau who also spoke at the meeting.
"You all count. [The census] is a celebration of life, and a snapshot of what our country looks like every 10 years," Olin said.
Carbajal said there are multiple reasons people don't respond to the census, including a general lack of awareness and fear of sensitive information being shared with law enforcement or other agencies.
Carbajal emphasized that federal laws in place protect census information from being shared with any agencies, and that census information is only used for statistical purposes about the population.
Olin added that census questionnaires and census takers will never ask for someone's citizenship status, Social Security number, driver's license or credit card information.
In early 2019, Santa Barbara County officials formed the Complete Count Steering Committee, determined to maintain funding for the county by ensuring everyone is counted.
“That is what Complete Count Committees like our own here in Santa Barbara [County] have been actively working on with local government, to be sure people know the census is coming,” Carbajal said.
This is the first year that the census, which is offered every 10 years, will be offered online.
Paper forms and in-person census takers also will be sent out to populations in hard-to-reach areas and to those who do not respond online by April 3.
While an online count is designed to be more efficient, officials recognize it is not guaranteed to reach everyone, Carbajal said.
Over 21,000 individuals in Santa Barbara County, or approximately 5% of the population, are considered “hard to count,” according to the Santa Barbara Complete Count Steering Committee.
That means that due to lack of internet access or other resources, they are not likely to be reached through taking the census online.
Carbajal said Los Alamos, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Reservation, Avila Beach and parts of Buellton are all areas considered “hard to count” in the county, and people in those areas will receive census packets and questionnaires through the mail as well as being visited in-person.
In order to count individuals and families in group living situations, Olin said census takers perform special group counts to contact people living in student dorms, jails and correctional facilities, military bases, hospitals and care facilities.
“If you know of anybody that lives in a group boarding situation ... where people live together, we have a special group that will go and count them in person,” Olin said.
Specially trained census staff will visit homeless encampments in the city over a three-day period to talk with as many people as possible, said Olin, who added staff also are working with the 5Cities Homeless Coalition to ensure an accurate count.
In an effort to reach Mixteco residents, Olin said the U.S. Census Bureau is partnering with local farmworker advocacy groups to assist with translation.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.