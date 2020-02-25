Elected officials urge Santa Marians to get counted in 2020 census

Key dates for 2020 census

March 12-20: An invitation to respond online to the 2020 census. Some households also will receive paper questionnaires

March 16-24: A reminder letter to fill out or respond online

March 26- April 3: A reminder postcard

April 8-16: A reminder letter and a paper questionnaire

April 20-27: A final remind postcard before census takers come in person

All households that do not respond online or to initially mailed paper questionnaires will be followed up by in-person census takers