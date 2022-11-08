010819 LUSD meeting 02.jpg
Nancy Schuler-Jones

 Len Wood Staff

Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones held an early lead Tuesday night in the race for Lompoc school board.

Schuler-Jones, the current school board president, is up against five challengers and is seeking a second term. Early results show Schuler-Jones with 1,647 votes or 27%, with challenger Bree Valla and Jerri Thiel trailing close behind.

Valla had a slight lead over Thiel with 21.8% of votes versus Thiel's 21.09%. The difference between the contenders was approximately 45 votes.

Bree Valla
Jerri Thiel

