A showdown is looming between the governor, who wants to keep Diablo Canyon Power Plant operating another 10 years, and opponents who say it should be shuttered as planned in 2025 — and the state Legislature is caught in the crossfire.
Right now the clock is ticking down the days until “high noon,” when legislators must bite the bullet and decide whose side they’re on.
Supporters, including some previously opposed to nuclear power, and opponents of the plan are weighing in with the Legislature, hoping to influence that decision.
Most Central Coast elected officials have not expressed support for the plan but said if it moves forward, there are conditions they want met first.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. decided to shut down the plant when the operating licenses for Unit 1 and Unit 2 expire in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
But Gov. Gavin Newsom now wants to keep the plant operating to avoid embarrassing blackouts as the state moves toward a goal of operating on 100% renewable energy by 2045.
Some experts say that schedule probably can’t be met, but others say the state is right on track.
Supporters agree with Newsom’s proposal, but opponents say the plant won’t actually do what he wants it to.
On Aug. 12, Newsom asked the Legislature to approve a $1.4 billion loan to PG&E to pay for deferred maintenance to keep the plant operating along with the expense of renewing its Nuclear Regulatory Commission operating licenses.
PG&E probably wouldn’t have to repay the loan because Newsom expects that to be covered by a grant from the $6 billion fund established by the Biden administration to help nuclear plants in danger of closing to remain operating.
After Newsom floated the idea earlier this year, PG&E said it would apply for a grant, although Diablo Canyon doesn’t seem to meet the criteria for eligibility.
PG&E spokeswoman Suzanne Hosn said the federal funding, if approved, would lower the cost of continued operations for the company and its customers.
But while preparing the grant application, the utility has continued to work on closing the facility.
“I wanted to emphasize PG&E continues to plan for decommissioning independent of current state policy discussions around continued operation,” Brandy Lopez, decommissioning and licensing supervisor for PG&E, said in June.
Sept. 6 is the new deadline for the utility to apply for the funding, which is a short timeline for legislative bodies. But the actual time is even shorter, because the Legislature’s two-year session ends Wednesday.
Gauging political wind
At this point, it’s uncertain which way legislators will jump.
Republican Jordan Cunningham, who represents the current 35th Assembly District that includes San Luis Obispo County and a slice of northern Santa Barbara County, is in favor of Diablo’s continued operation.
“I have historically supported extending Diablo Canyon in order to maintain California’s grid reliability,” Cunningham said Friday. “It should be done in a way that is fair to statewide ratepayers, and I believe there is a path to get there.”
Cunningham has also strongly supported offshore wind energy development, and he recently said a plan is essential for guiding California along its path toward renewable energy.
Sen. Monique Limón, whose 19th District encompasses Santa Barbara County, said she has yet to make up her mind.
“These conversations are happening in real time and I look forward to taking [a] position when we know more about what a final proposal looks like,” Limón said.
“I believe that any proposal must include significant safety precautions, prioritize environmental and coastal protections and ensure rate payers are not left paying even higher energy costs,” she said.
Democratic Sen. John Laird, whose 17th District includes San Luis Obispo County, has indicated he wants to know a lot more before making a decision.
“I don’t think we yet have all the answers as to whether Diablo Canyon’s continued operation is the key to energy reliability in California,” he said at an Aug. 12 workshop held by the California Energy Commission with the Office of the Governor and the California Independent System Operator, which controls the state’s power grid.
“But we do know what the challenges are that would have to be met if there is to be an extension of Diablo Canyon’s life,” he said, noting his major concerns would have to be addressed for him to consider the plan viable.
Many of his concerns were mirrored in a letter sent to the governor and Legislature by the mayors of Santa Maria, Lompoc and seven cities in San Luis Obispo.
Laird’s concerns include the safe operation of the plant, who will pay for the costs, especially if the federal funds are denied, and how additional spent fuel would be stored.
Currently the plant only has enough space to store the spent fuel generated through 2025.
Other issues are obtaining an independent analysis of seismic studies, since the plant is surrounded by earthquake faults, including one just 650 yards from the reactors; and how the current once-through cooling system would be addressed.
New state regulations ban the process of passing seawater through the plant once to cool the reactors, then discharging that heated water back into the ocean.
Additional issues Laird wants addressed are the state and federal permitting process, which is usually started five years before licenses expire, and how community transition funding that’s already been paid and spent will be handled.
“I don’t see a pathway to Diablo’s Canyon continued operation unless each of these elements is addressed,” Laird said. “No proposal can be complete without that.”
No one from 37th District Assemblyman Steve Bennett’s office responded to questions about his position as of publication time Friday.
In response to the governor’s proposed $1.4 billion loan to PG&E, a group of Democratic legislators floated their own proposal that would spend that money on boosting development of solar and wind power generation and transmission lines.
Their plan also includes spending $1 billion to install energy-efficient cooling and lighting and $900 million for solar and power storage systems in low-income homes and would create a $900 million relief fund for ratepayers.