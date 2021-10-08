The Santa Maria Planning Commission unanimously declined to approve a zoning change for the Hi-Way Drive-In Movie Theater on Wednesday, allowing residents more time to give feedback about possible uses or, even, save the old film lot.
People's Self-Help Housing has proposed the zoning change from commercial to residential, along with General Plan amendments. The local nonprofit also is in talks with the owners of the drive-in about buying the property, and has expressed interest in developing low-income housing at the 8.9-acre site.
Many residents have been in an uproar on social media about the project, sharing nostalgic stories about their enjoyment of the theater at 3170 Santa Maria Way over the years.
Despite the community love, the owners of the theater have not received any interest from buyers in continuing the lot's current use as a drive-in since putting it up for sale in 2019, according to Lee & Associates representative Martin Indvik, reading a letter on behalf of theater owner Diane Grant.
"Given our current housing shortage, the highest and best use for the property is residential. As I have explored the potential of selling my property, there has been no interest in it as a drive-in theater. The only interest and value of my property is for a residential purpose. I am pleased with [People's Self-Help Housing] and their current proposal for my property," Grant's letter said.
People's Self-Help Housing did not present a full planned development permit proposal for their planned housing project on Wednesday due to concerns about investing hundreds of thousands of dollars before zoning and General Plan changes were approved.
Sheryl Flores, vice president of home ownership for People's Self-Help Housing, requested that the commission approve the residential zoning change first, which would allow their organization and other applicants to come back at a future date with development proposals.
"As we understand from the owner, the property has been on sale, and no prospective buyer has shown any interest in operating the drive-in. Without a zone change from commercial to residential, the drive-in may soon become a vacant and blighted lot," Flores said.
However, the lack of an actual development plan troubled the three present commissioners — Tim Seifert and Maribel Hernandez were absent — as they and residents expressed concerns about the potential for increased density and traffic in the area as a result of future development.
Chair Robert Dickerson also argued that many residents needed a chance to provide more input, and expressed a desire for the community to come together to somehow save the drive-in or come up with an idea for another community use.
"Part of it comes from a desire to allow the neighboring community to be able to see what the proposed project would look like," Dickerson said. "Then, that time period could be the window for the community to come together and say, 'let's save this spot, let's talk to the landowners … let's see if this thing can be saved and refurbished and turned into a real community gem.'"
Commissioner Esau Blanco added that the decision should come before a full commission at a future date. Ultimately, due to cost concerns from People's Self-Help Housing, the three present commissioners unanimously voted to delay the discussion to a future date to allow for more community input and strategizing.
Residents who spoke on the item during public comment were split in their reactions to the zoning change, with some noting the need for affordable housing in the city and others stating a need for more support to save the drive-in, calling on a "white knight" to step forward.
Bob Nelson, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors representing Orcutt and Lompoc, said family entertainment and recreation opportunities are important for the area.
"Out of all due respect for the owners who claim they can’t find anyone to run or buy the drive-in and that it's a family business, I am skeptical. They have long been marketing this property as an investment," Nelson said. "With that rezone, there will be significant value added in selling that property. While the family that owns the property will get to realize that, I think the community at large will lose out."