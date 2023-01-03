Significant environmental impacts in nine categories would result if Santa Maria annexes 44 acres to the southern side of the city, but the impacts can be mitigated, according to the draft environmental impact report.

The public will have until Feb. 6 to review and provide comments on the draft EIR, which was released in December, and the city has scheduled a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Santa Maria Public Library to receive public input about the document and proposed annexation.

Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

