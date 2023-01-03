Significant environmental impacts in nine categories would result if Santa Maria annexes 44 acres to the southern side of the city, but the impacts can be mitigated, according to the draft environmental impact report.
The public will have until Feb. 6 to review and provide comments on the draft EIR, which was released in December, and the city has scheduled a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Santa Maria Public Library to receive public input about the document and proposed annexation.
Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing.
The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres, 400 apartments on 18.2 acres and 95 townhomes on 9.2 acres, with some of the housing for rent and some for sale.
It would also include open space and landscape buffers between the development and existing residential areas.
According to the draft EIR, prepared by SWCA Environmental Consultants in San Luis Obispo, annexation would allow the development to use Santa Maria’s supplemental water and meet the city’s need for housing and its Regional Housing Needs Allocation.
It would also provide aesthetically pleasing storm water retention basins that can double for recreational uses and provide the city with increased sales and property taxes, among other benefits listed by the draft EIR.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
But it also found significant environmental impacts to air quality and greenhouse gas emissions, biological resources, cultural resources, energy, geology and soils, hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology and water quality and noise.
However, the draft EIR specifies mitigation measures that can reduce those impacts to less that significant.
Impacts identified in other environmental areas were found to be less than significant without the need for mitigation measures.
Written public comments on the draft EIR must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 6 to Dana Eady, Planning Division manager, by email at deady@cityofsantamaria.org.
Comments on the draft EIR will be evaluated and included, along with responses, in the final EIR.
For more information, call the Community Development Department Planning Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2244.