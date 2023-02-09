Disaster center, Hancock College, 020123, De La Peña.jpg
Buy Now

People needing disaster assistance sit near a sign directing them to the FEMA representatives in the Santa Barbara County Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center located at Hancock College in Santa Maria. The center will close its doors Feb. 26, a county spokeswoman said.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers in North County and South Coast locations will close later this month and in the meantime will modify their hours, a county spokeswoman said.

The last day of operation for the North County center at Hancock College in Santa Maria will be Sunday, Feb. 26, said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, county communications manager and public information officer.

The center is located in Building O-300 on the campus and can be reached from the west side of campus on College Drive.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you