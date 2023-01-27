A Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center for northern Santa Barbara County is scheduled to open at noon Saturday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria to help those impacted by the January storms, a county spokesperson said.

Another center is scheduled to open at the same time at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara, and both centers are expected to remain in operation for a minimum of two weeks, the spokesperson said.

Following their opening Saturday, the centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

