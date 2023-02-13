Extended operation issues affected by Senate Bill 846 will be reviewed and evaluated by the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee in one of the sessions of its two-day meeting this week in Avila Beach.

The committee is scheduled to meet for the 104th time in five sessions Wednesday and Thursday in the Point San Luis Conference Room of Avila Lighthouse Suites at First and San Francisco streets, the committee’s website says.

The meeting will be open for the public to attend in-person, available via webcast and as a Zoom webinar meeting, with the first session set for 9 a.m., followed by the second session at 1:30 p.m. and the third session at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

