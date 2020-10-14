Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department seeking public input on new sports park

Community members will have the opportunity to give input on the design of a new sports park during five different meetings hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department over the next week.

Four meetings will be held in person, with a fifth meeting to be offered over Zoom, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

City officials are hoping to receive funding for a potential park through the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, according to van de Kamp.

In-person meetings will take place at the following locations and dates, with registration required depending on the meeting.

Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. — Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. No registration required.





Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Minami Park, 600 W. Enos Drive. Register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV.





Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St. Register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV.





Oct. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. — Minami Park, 600 West Enos Drive. No registration required.

The virtual forum will take place Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with registration available at bit.ly/SMSP2020.

A forum in Spanish will be available the same day from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with registration available at bit.ly/SMSP2020ES.