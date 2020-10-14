You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department seeking public input on new sports park
alert
Santa Maria

Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department seeking public input on new sports park

Community members will have the opportunity to give input on the design of a new sports park during five different meetings hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department over the next week. 

Four meetings will be held in person, with a fifth meeting to be offered over Zoom, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

City officials are hoping to receive funding for a potential park through the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, according to van de Kamp. 

In-person meetings will take place at the following locations and dates, with registration required depending on the meeting. 

  • Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. — Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. No registration required.

  • Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Minami Park, 600 W. Enos Drive. Register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV.

  • Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St. Register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV.

  • Oct. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. — Minami Park, 600 West Enos Drive. No registration required.

The virtual forum will take place Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with registration available at bit.ly/SMSP2020.

A forum in Spanish will be available the same day from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with registration available at bit.ly/SMSP2020ES.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks  Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News