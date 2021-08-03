The Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider a planned development permit for a large-scale housing development to accommodate the city's growing population of guest agricultural workers.
The planned housing for H-2A workers — anticipated to accommodate around 1,300 individuals rather than the previously stated 3,600 — is part of a proposed amendment to the Area 9 Specific Plan focused on a 137-acre site known as the Donati Property.
After being introduced to the project during a June study session, the commission will decide whether to approve the creation of 20 light manufacturing/industrial lots on the Donati parcel, located north of Betteravia Road between E and A streets, 12 of which will be developed into employee dormitories.
Project consultant Dan Blough of Dan Blough Construction said the goal of the workforce housing element is to provide safe, comfortable housing for workers that would be bought and managed by local growers.
"Over the period of the past year, we've talked to more than a dozen [growers]," Blough said. "This is a lot less costly than converting apartments or converting old hotels. Right now, they've got them spread all over town, where it's hard to pick them up for work … this way, we could have them all in one building."
Project plans describe the construction of industrial shell buildings, which will be developed into living quarters for the time being but also can be gutted and used for industrial purposes once the need is no longer there.
The proposed project has drawn criticism from local advocacy groups like Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), with comparisons to the labor camps of the Bracero program that began in the 1940s in California.
"The project is in an industrial/agricultural area on the outskirts of town, isolated from the community and basic services. I am concerned about farmworkers living in inhumane conditions in 'shell' buildings meant to be converted to warehouses. The crowded conditions of H-2A housing have led to COVID-19 outbreaks impacting farmworkers in our community over the past year," reads a statement submitted by various public commenters.
In response to such concerns, Blough said the community does not fully understand the development, adding that the buildings will serve as well-designed dormitories for the time being.
"They're not some concrete nasty shell building; there's different architectural elements on them. There's also yard space, a barbecue area, picnic tables, living quarters … it's something they wouldn't mind living in," Blough said.
If approved by the Planning Commission, the project will be passed to the City Council for final approval at a future meeting.
The Planning Commission will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Residents can join the meeting and submit public comments via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OOHgAO1-TbastJ9-FBzexQ, or watch a livestream on the city's YouTube page.