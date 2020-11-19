Santa Maria Planning Commission OKs affordable housing project on West Battles Road

After addressing concerns about parking and traffic flow, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved a permit for the 160-unit Centennial Gardens affordable housing complex on a vacant lot between West Battles Road and South Depot Street.

The proposed housing project was introduced to the commission in September, where developers were instructed to make changes to the Battles Road entrance before the project was unanimously approved Wednesday.

"No project is perfect, but the fact that this has gone through a couple of iterations, I think, is evidence that we're trying to make it better and we’re trying to address the concerns as best as we can," Commissioner Esau Blanco said.

Along with 160 units spread throughout eight three-story buildings, the Centennial Gardens complex will include a 2,500-square-foot community center, large grass fields, a picnic area, a playground for all ages and a splash pad for water play.

The 8.36-acre area is the last of four residential projects to be developed in the Blosser Southeast Specific Plans' 5A subdivision. Nearby, the St. Claire Apartments and two areas of the Rose Garden Estates at Pacific Crest, which contain single-family homes, already have been completed.

One of the main concerns regarding the project has been parking, due to the high density of neighboring complexes and high traffic on Battles Road.

Developers are planning to provide two onsite parking spaces for each unit, plus 10 guests spots, for 330 total parking spaces onsite. However, some residents have expressed worry that the increased parking and chaos that occurred as a result of the St. Claire project would happen again with Centennial Gardens.