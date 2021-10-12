A southwest Santa Maria property formerly eyed for a mass agricultural employee housing site has been divided into 20 light manufacturing and industrial lots to accommodate future, albeit still undecided, developments.
The tentative tract map for the 32-acre site known as the Donati property, located between A and E streets north of Betteravia Road, was first brought before the Santa Maria Planning Commission in August along with a request for a planned development permit to house up to 3,600 local agricultural workers in industrial shell buildings on the different lots.
After local immigration advocates turned out en masse to protest the plans, citing concerns about employee rights and environmental impacts, the Planning Commission delayed the discussion and instructed developer Dan Blough to pursue a different project for the site.
On Oct. 6, the proposed map for the area originally introduced in August was brought back separately and approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, with staff noting that any planned development for the site will need to be brought back for approval in the future.
"The only thing before the commission tonight is the map. There is no specific plan amendment or employee housing planned development permit," senior planner Frank Albro said at the meeting. "If the applicant were to choose to move forward with that again, it would require a completely redone environmental analysis and public hearings with the Planning Commission and City Council."
Along with dividing the property into 20 lots ranging in size from 1 to 1 1/2 acres, the approved map includes planned street improvements such as the construction of Sonya Lane to connect with A Street.
Developers will also maintain a temporary drainage basin on the site until a larger regional basin is constructed for the Area 9 Specific Plan, according to a staff report.
The original development proposal suggested constructing workforce housing buildings on the various lots designated on the map that could eventually be transitioned into other commercial or industrial uses.
Despite assertions from city staff that large-scale employee housing is not being considered at this time, local advocates expressed concerns that the project may come back in the future, especially since the map was the same one that originally accompanied Blough's development plans for the housing site.
"We still have concerns in regards to the development, since the applicant might intend on adding housing development at a later date," said Corrie Arellano, an attorney at California Rural Legal Assistance.
Other commenters said the area has changed greatly since the Area 9 Specific Plan, which includes the Donati property, was finalized in 2012. Some requested that any development be delayed until the plan is reevaluated as part of the larger General Plan review process with input from neighboring communities.
"Since 2012, when the City Council adopted the Area 9 Specific Plan, there has been little to no development of the area. Clearly there is a need to reimagine the future of Area 9," said Rebeca Garcia, a policy advocate for nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy.
City staff said while the specific plan could change in the next few years as General Plan review continues, it would not make sense to delay development plans for the area in the meantime, as the process is expected to last into 2023.
"If you find that this project meets all the requirements … there really would be no legal justification to just hold it indefinitely while we work through the General Plan process," Assistant City Attorney Heather Whitham said.
Moving forward, the city engineering and planning departments will work with project developers on specifics regarding drainage and street improvements before the map is finalized.