The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and nonprofit PLAY Inc. are seeking individuals to donate funds and contribute skills to help restore the historic Smith-Enos house on Bradley Road.
The house, originally constructed in 1871 by Charles William and Sarah Jane Smith, is undergoing structural repairs before the city moves on to external and decorative improvements.
Eventually, city officials hope to offer the remodeled home and connected garden as a community center for weddings and other events, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"While the construction is budgeted with development fees, the detail work to complete the house will need to be raised through donations and from tradespeople who can contribute goods and services to show the true potential of this house as a Santa Maria landmark," Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said.
The Recreation and Parks Department is inviting individuals, businesses and organizations with skills in painting, wallpapering, carpentry, masonry and flooring to email Restore@cityofsantamaria.org.
There will also be future opportunities for donations of late 1800's and early 1900's furniture and fixtures to fill spaces like the study, bedroom and sitting room, van de Kamp said.
For information about donating furniture or funds, visit santamariaatplay.org.
For more information about the renovation of the Smith-Enos house, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.