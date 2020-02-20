Santa Maria changing zoning for old Costco site to include wider range of retail

Ng said the current text doesn't allow for much retail at the old site beyond a wholesale store similar to Costco, and that the amendment will allow for much more compatibility with the rest of the commercial use in the shopping center.

"This property is very unique. I think most people would assume that it's a commercial building on commercially zoned land, but it's not," Ng said.

The amendment would also allow for multiple retailers to divide up the space for development, seeing as the square footage might be too large for one single retailer.

The proposal was brought forward to the Planning Commission in January by Laurie Tamura of Urban Design Concepts, representing potential tenant Nick Tompkins.

“I think there’s been a lot of interest in that building. Unfortunately, the way the previous ordinance was written, it kind of went into a procedural vortex. Doing this is going to help streamline it,” Tamura said.

Proposed amended language in the code would limit the zoning to only include space within 1,000 feet of the Highway 101 and Stowell Road interchange, which would apply solely to the old Costco site and the Carl's Jr. that falls in the same area.