Plans progress for U-Haul storage facility at former Kmart on Santa Maria Way

Development of a U-Haul storage facility at the former Kmart site will continue after the Santa Maria City Council rejected an appeal by a resident protesting a recent project approval by city officials.

Located at 2875 Santa Maria Way, the 13-acre site holds 700 parking spots and a building where U-Haul plans to accommodate 635 mini-storage units and a retail entrance on the northeast corner of the building.

The Planning Commission granted a conditional use permit to U-Haul in 2019 after U-Haul bought the property for $6.7 million from Kmart, which vacated the site last year after its owner, Sears, filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Before approving the remodel of the interior, which would allow for storage units, the Planning Commission held three public hearings this May and June to hear feedback from residents in close proximity to the project.

The feedback included 244 letters and petitions, with 195 in support of the project and 49 in opposition.

On June 17, the commission approved the project in a 3-2 vote.

That decision was appealed on July 1 by resident Stephen Wagner, who cited concerns about building a storage center in an area zoned for commercial use and about the appearance of the site.

"Over 50 neighbors including me vehemently oppose ... turning this entire area into an industrial use like U-Haul wants in the form of self storage," Wagner wrote in his appeal. "We want, need and can support commercial retail in this area."