Permit granted for 3-story Vino Bello Apartments in downtown Santa Maria

A new 32-unit, three-story apartment complex may soon be coming to downtown Santa Maria following approval of a project permit that allows reduction of on-site parking from the required 24 spots down to seven.

The market-rate Vino Bello Apartments, designed by San Luis Obispo-based firm RRM Design Group, will be located on the southeast corner of West Chapel and North Lincoln streets on a 0.3-acre site formerly used as a car wash, according to Senior Planner Frank Albro.

A proposal for the project by developer Ben Nikfarjam was first presented to the Downtown Revitalization Committee in January, where it garnered positive feedback. It then was previewed by the Planning Commission at a Dec. 3 study session before officially being considered for a downtown permit on Dec. 16.

“We’re asking tonight that you approve this project and we can move forward, so we can help address the housing shortage that is plaguing not only this community but our entire state,” Scott Martin of RRM Design Group said to commissioners, who approved the permit unanimously at the end of the night.

According to Albro, the complex will contain a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and studios, with laundry facilities on each floor and open spaces including planted areas, a courtyard and a rooftop patio.