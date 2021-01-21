Attempts by neighboring homeowners to halt an affordable housing project on West Battles Road were rejected by the Santa Maria City Council in a split vote Tuesday night.

A permit for the 160-unit Centennial Gardens project was approved by the Planning Commission in November and then appealed to the City Council by Pacific Crest Estates Homeowner's Association President Don Spagnolo. The appeal was rejected Tuesday in a 3-2 vote with council members Etta Waterfield and Mike Cordero dissenting.

The eight-building affordable and low-income housing complex will include a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units, a 2,500-square-foot community center, large grass fields, a picnic area, a playground for all ages and a splash pad for water play.

The council heard lengthy arguments from Pacific Crest homeowners living adjacent to the project site that the complex would increase vehicle activity and lower home values while also creating an unsafe environment.

Residents said issues like limited parking and upticks in noise and trash resulting from the St. Claire Apartment Homes, another complex neighboring Pacific Crest, would only grow worse with the addition of Centennial Gardens.

"Over the past two years, we have experienced a huge increase in parking and related issues on Biscayne Street including trash, drug use, fighting and loud noise stemming from the increase in tenants at St. Claire," Spagnolo said. "This new development has the same elements that will result in the same problems for our residents."

Other residents were concerned not just about the effects of increased density and vehicles from the project but, also, the addition of more "low-income" residents to the neighborhood.

"My husband and I purchased our home four years ago, and looking at the neighborhood then, we didn't envision apartments there. Most of us did not buy here to live next to, let's be honest, low-income housing apartments," resident Shannon Dickerson said.

City Attorney Thomas Watson said while the council could request concessions to alter aspects of the project, there was no basis to appeal the permit under state law since the project complied with all density and parking regulations.

"The state has made a determination that people in local jurisdictions have been limiting low-income projects for too long based on economic and other factors and, therefore, they have removed the discretion of the city on these types of things," Watson said.

While all council members agreed that more affordable housing was needed in the city, Waterfield and Cordero echoed concerns about the number of cars the project would bring to residential Provance Lane and Pergola Street as well as West Battles Road.

"You're really putting a lot of cars on the street," she said, adding she did not feel comfortable approving the project at this time.

Councilwoman Gloria Soto, who said she is a resident of that neighborhood, spoke in favor of the project and said the city should be planned around people rather than cars.

A traffic study completed by the city found that the increase in cars would have no detrimental effects to the surrounding streets, and that sufficient street parking exists for the anticipated increase in cars in addition to on-site parking at the complex.

Other business

The City Council also gave final approval to an ordinance increasing regulations for street vendors, and adopted a resolution supporting safe businesses. Members also approved the Santa Maria Active Transportation Plan.

Soto was the sole dissenting vote on the street vendor ordinance, continuing arguments from the council's Jan. 5 meeting that background check requirements placed undue burdens on those trying to subsist.

She also voted against the safe business resolution, which called on state leaders to relax COVID-19 business restrictions in Santa Barbara County due to a lack of "specific evidence that the imposed restrictions are resulting in the desired positive, measurable outcomes."

"As much as I understand the desperation and the concern that a lot of our business owners have … we do have to recognize that COVID-19 rates are exponential right now," she said.