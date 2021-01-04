Housing project permit appealed; Santa Maria City Council to hold public hearing

The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public appeal hearing regarding a project permit for Centennial Gardens, a low-income housing complex to be built at the southwest corner of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.
The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19, with a staff report and more information about the appeal to be released by Jan. 15 at the latest.
The Santa Maria Planning Commission granted a permit and a mitigated negative declaration for the project at its Nov. 18 meeting, after applicant Southport Financial Services Inc. addressed concerns about traffic flow and parking in the project plans.
Centennial Gardens will be located near two already completed residential projects — the St. Claire Apartments and Rose Garden Estates at Pacific Crest.
Along with 160 units spread throughout eight three-story buildings, the complex will include a 2,500-square-foot community center, large grass fields, a picnic area, a playground for all ages and a splash pad for water play.
The reason for the appeal of the project permit has yet to be released by city officials. However, throughout the project's permitting process, various residents have submitted concerns about a lack of parking in nearby residential areas as a result of new low-income housing units.
Residents may submit written comment by 3 p.m. Jan. 19 to cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org. More information about meeting participation also will be released in the meeting agenda.
Series: Santa Maria City Council coverage
