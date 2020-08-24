Azure Apartments to open first phase of units in September on Meehan Street

Santa Maria's newest high-density housing complex Azure Apartments will begin leasing its first round of units in mid-September, bringing the city closer to completing its long-anticipated residential development at Enos Ranch.

Located on the corner of East Battles Road and South College Drive across from Bill Libbon Elementary School, the 318-unit luxury complex, which offers studios as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom units, will open its first 51 apartments for leasing in September, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Leasing officer Gabriella Martinez said rent is expected to range from $1,450 for a studio to $2,2525 for a three-bedroom unit. In compliance with state law, the complex also will accept applicants with a Section 8 voucher.

Following the first phase, Azure plans to lease an additional 51 units in late October and approximately 70 more around the new year, van de Kamp said. The remainder of the complex is expected to be completed and available in the summer of 2021.

"The leasing of the apartment units will be phased depending on when each of the buildings are finished, and there are 11 buildings as part of the overall complex. You'll see them be completed one by one," said Chuen Ng, the city's Community Development director.