Decision on Santa Barbara County Planning Department's long-range work delayed by virus

“What we don’t know is the full impact of COVID-19,” Frapwell said.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she supported completing projects that would have an economic benefit, but she also didn’t feel comfortable making decisions without more information about the county’s financial future in light of COVID-19.

“For myself, I don’t know how bad it’s going to be, so I’d like to reserve judgment,” Hartmann said.

Williams argued that in hard economic times, government has to take fiscal risks.

“I think this exercise is mathematically challenged,” he said. “We’re using fiscal arguments to destroy the potential of revenue that far outweighs the $260,000 of expense.”

Adam expressed frustration over the continuing delay of one project on the proposed work plan for 2020-23 — connecting Union Valley Parkway to Rodeo Drive, providing a second access to the Elks Unocal Event Center — which he said was approved in the 2018-19 budget.

“I don’t know why we’re even talking about Rodeo Drive,” Adam said. “I mean, first of all, it’s like a one-inch line on a map. It’s not that hard. It should have been done long ago.”