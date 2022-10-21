A decision on a proposed 86-unit apartment complex on South Blosser Road was delayed by the Santa Maria Planning Commission this week after the applicant questioned the requirement that he pay the full cost of a bus stop at the site.

Commissioners voted 4-0, with Commissioner Tim Siefert absent, to continue the public hearing on Avante Apartments to the Nov. 16 commission meeting so the approximate cost of the bus stop can be determined.

The cost could be the deciding factor on whether building and paying for the bus stop should be a condition of the project or eliminated.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

