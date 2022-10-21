A decision on a proposed 86-unit apartment complex on South Blosser Road was delayed by the Santa Maria Planning Commission this week after the applicant questioned the requirement that he pay the full cost of a bus stop at the site.
Commissioners voted 4-0, with Commissioner Tim Siefert absent, to continue the public hearing on Avante Apartments to the Nov. 16 commission meeting so the approximate cost of the bus stop can be determined.
The cost could be the deciding factor on whether building and paying for the bus stop should be a condition of the project or eliminated.
Applicant representative Scott Martin, a principal architect at RRM Design Group, said the project owner had donated land for the bus stop.
“The applicant is happy to build it, but to have it 100% funded [by the applicant] seems to be putting an undue burden on this project alone when it’s serving the greater city and the greater good,” Martin said.
Project owner Steve Simoulis said the bust stop is “really fancy,” with solar panels, lighting and bike loops.
“It’s a pretty elaborate structure,” Simoulis said, adding that building the bus stop will also require moving a streetlight and utilities.
They said the bus stop was not required of the 85-unit SerraMonte Townhomes that were approved for the site in 2019 and is nothing like other bus stops in the city.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Staff said the stop is now required because the bus routes changed, the design is a new standard and the cost could run about $25,000 to construct the bus turnout and $20,000 to build the shelter.
As proposed, Avante Apartments on the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen lane would consist of 86 apartments in four three-story buildings and would include two clubhouses, a community laundry, barbecue areas, tot lots and open spaces.
The two- and three-bedroom apartments will range from 900 to 1,200 square feet, with decks for first-floor units and balconies for the units on upper floors. Maximum building height would be 35 feet.
A public trail along the west side of the 3.9-acre parcel would be improved with lighting, benches and trash receptacles.
While the city requires 172 parking spaces, the developers are providing 180, and the carports, which would use the same materials as the apartment buildings, are located away from the structures to provide more light to the bottom floors and provide additional screening for the single-family homes to the west.
The developers were asking for variances in the setbacks to allow the carports to be located closer to the lot lines.
A question about the loss of privacy for the single-family homes due to third-floor apartments was an issue that arose when the project was considered in a July study session.
But staff and the developers said a high block wall along the east side of the houses will screen the adjacent back yards from third-story views, and two lines of trees and the carports will provide additional screening.