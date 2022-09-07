Santa Barbara County residents and agencies have only until Friday to provide comments about the scope and content of an environmental impact report on the Housing Element update due in February.
The proposed Housing Element must show the state the county is capable of accommodating 5,664 new housing units over the next eight years, and the EIR will assess the potential effects of adding those units, according to the county’s second notice of preparation.
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments determined the county’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation, but that doesn’t mean the county must build that number of units but rather plan for them and be able to absorb them in the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys.